Pocatello looking back at 2018 during Thursday meeting

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – A look back at the year that was for the City of Pocatello is on the agenda for next week’s Pocatello City Council meeting.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Brian Blad will give the annual State of the City address. The speech highlights the City departments’ accomplishments during the last year and looks ahead to what 2019 holds.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Those who are not able to attend the meeting in person can watch the address on Government Access Channel 56 or stream it online. Following the meeting, the address will also be available at pocatello.us.