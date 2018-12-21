Over $3 million worth of marijuana discovered during traffic stop near Dubois

DUBOIS — Over three million dollars worth of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop in Clark County Saturday.

Jonathan D. Speckman, 37, was pulling a trailer with a pickup truck around 7:30 p.m. when he was stopped for a traffic violation on I-15 north of Dubois, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Jonathan Speckman | Clark County Sheriff’s Office

An ISP K-9 drug dog detected the presence of drugs and troopers obtained a search warrant for the pickup and trailer. Over 800 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside, according to officials.

Speckman is from Hainesville, Illinois. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on $100,000 bail for trafficking marijuana.