Secret Santa surprises a woman with a new smile for Christmas

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.

To Nochebuena is kind and friendly to everyone she meets. She has an amazing smile and infectious laugh that warms your heart the minute you meet her. She works at an eye doctors office and patients and coworkers love her.

To has children and grandchildren that she is always serving. Her mother speaks little English, so To handles financial and personal affairs for her. To’s mother-in-law lived next door to them for many years but she passed away from cancer just last month. To was right by her side through her illness.

This year To had some dental problems which required a few of her teeth to be pulled. The dentist gave To the option of dental bridge work or dentures. The decision is difficult – but to come up with the money to pay for it has been even more difficult.

To and her husband are hard working East Idahoans doing the best they can to provide for their family – but money is still tight and they live a simple, humble life. Major dental bills are not in the budget. Plus To is such a selfless person that she would never spend that kind of money on herself.

Secret Santa decided to take care of To’s smile for her this Christmas and he asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go give her an early gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!