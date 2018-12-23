Secret Santa surprises grandmother who has suffered horrible foot pain for years

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Rita Evans has plantar fasciitis, arthritis and bone spurs on both of her feet. She has had surgery on them before and will likely have to do it again. With all of these health issues, she never complains and always has a smile on her face. She will help anyone at any time and loves to give secret service herself.

Though she’s in her late 50s and has health problems, she continues to work. She cleans one home and an office building three times a week and has a little sewing business. Her husband retired from the Air Force and works as a local bus driver. Whatever doesn’t go to necessities or doctor bills goes to helping others.

Rita doesn’t have the right pair of shoes to support or help her feet. She would never ask for help, especially at Christmas time. She needs a decent pair of orthopedic shoes that will help ease her pain.

Secret Santa decided to get Rita those shoes and asked the EastIdahoNews.com to go surprise her with the good news.