Strong winter storm to hit eastern Idaho Tuesday night

IDAHO FALLS — A large winter storm will hit eastern Idaho Tuesday evening and continue through the night into Wednesday.

Light to moderate snow is predicted throughout central and eastern Idaho during the storm, and strong winds are predicted to develop Wednesday morning. Low visibility is expected due to blowing and drifting snow, which could impede efforts to keep snow clear from roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory due to the storm from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Ashton, and Driggs. However, up to 7 inches of snow may fall in localized areas. Winds of 20 to 35 mph are predicted with gusts of 45 mph on Wednesday.

The Island Park, Victor, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone areas, along with many of the passes along the Wyoming and Montana borders will see between 4 to 7 inches of snow. Eleven inches is possible in some areas. Moderate winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph, are predicted Wednesday morning.

Southeastern Idaho, including Pocatello, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Albion, Rockland, Holbrook, and Preston will see less snow. One to 3 inches of snow is predicted with some localized amounts of 6 inches. Winds of 25 to 35 mph are predicted with gusts of 45 mph on Wednesday.

Due to the advisory, NWS officials are advising caution while traveling on roads. Get the latest road conditions by calling or visiting 511 Idaho.