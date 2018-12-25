The 2018 Secret Santa Christmas special

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

It’s been an incredible December for Secret Santa, the EastIdahoNews.com elves and countless lives who have been touched with generosity.

Since Dec. 1, we have helped Secret Santa give away $250,000 to deserving individuals in our community. Seven unsuspecting families received cars and dozens were given gift cards or cash. Many of the surprises were recorded. Many were not.

We received thousands of nominations and every entry was read. The response was overwhelming and Secret Santa wishes he could help everyone.

The video special above is a collection of the stories we posted this year. While the recipients will never know Secret Santa’s name, they’ll never forget his generosity.