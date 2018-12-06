Utah baby delivered in freezing temperatures on the side of the road is doing well

Washington County, UT (KSTU) — It below freezing and snowing outside when Michael Brown and Nicole Bishop were pulled over on the side of S.R. 59 with three kids in the car and another one who wasn’t going to wait to be born.

“About five minutes into the car ride, big contraction, water broke and pretty much had to pull over,” Bishop said.

The couple was on the way to Dixie Regional Medical Center on Tuesday night when it became obvious they would not make it in time.

“I had called 911 and told them, you know, my wife was going to labor and heading down the hill and tried to make it to the hospital but it wasn’t going to happen,” Brown said.

A Washington County deputy showed up just before little Bellakay came into this world. On the audio recording you can hear him encouraging Bishop.

“Good job. Keep pushing. Keep pushing.”

Seconds after the baby girl was born, paramedics arrived. Bishop and Brown said the deputy helped them both and a few minutes later mom and baby were at the hospital while dad went to drop off the other three kids.

Little Bellakay won’t remember how she came into this world, but for her parents, it’s a delivery they will never forget.

“My nerves are still a little stress out by the situation,” Brown said.

Mom, Dad and baby are all doing well. You can see dash cam footage of the incident on KSTU’s website.