VIDEO: Idaho man curses over loudspeaker during children's Christmas performance

LEWISTON – It’s probably the last thing you’d expect at a children’s Christmas performance. An Idaho man was caught on camera shouting curse words after his car apparently got blocked in the parking lot.

Just as 2- and 3-year-old dancers took the stage at the Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday, a man’s voice came over the loudspeaker.

“All right, we’ve got a bunch of (expletive) (expletive) that double parked,” the man said.

The moment was caught on camera and has gone viral.

Nathan Betts was there, ready to record his 3-year-old daughter perform for the first time before the cussing started.

He actually thought it was part of the music.

“You know how songs these days start off with the ‘whomp, whomp, whomp, whomp’ or whatever, you know?” Betts said. “I just thought, ‘OK, I haven’t seen this performance before.’ I thought someone was starting it off really unique or something.”

The expletive echoed throughout the the Nex Perce County Pavilion, in front of all the children and their families.

“And then the first f-bomb dropped, and I thought, ‘Well, this isn’t quite right,'” Betts said.

