Winter storm watch in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for eastern Idaho Saturday and Sunday.

Beginning mid-morning Saturday, expect heavy snowfall and blowing snow with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The highest area of impact is the Island Park area, which includes Driggs, Victor and Palisades, with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected over the weekend.

Blowing snow is expected throughout the Upper Snake River Plain, which includes Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and surrounding communities. Snow is expected throughout this area beginning Saturday morning. Two to five inches are expected this weekend.

Across the Central Mountains and Eastern Magic Valley, including Stanley, Wood River and Lost River areas, three to seven inches are expect beginning Sunday morning. There may be areas of blowing snow around midnight Sunday, but significantly improving by mid to late morning.

