Woman jailed after police say she stabbed a man in the back

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a man with a knife Friday night.

Brandi K. Mcilraith, 41, is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She faces up to 15 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted.

Police initially got a call at 12:43 a.m on Saturday from a home on Johnson Street. The victim told dispatch Mcilraith had stabbed him in the arm. Police arrived at the home and found the victim without a shirt, covered in blood and several visible wounds, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

Mcilraith was in the home and immediately detained. When police searched the house, a knife with blood on the tip was found in the kitchen sink, appearing to have been washed with water. Police noted in their report that blood covered the floor throughout the home.

According to court documents, Mcilraith and the victim have been living together the past two weeks. She told police the victim had punched her in the face and that is why she allegedly grabbed the knife and allegedly stabbed the victim.

Police say in their report that Mcilraith had slight bruising to her head and was checked by medical staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The victim told police Mcilraith had been in an altercation with her estranged husband two days earlier and that is where the injuries came from. The victim also said Mcilraith has “blacked out before” thinking her estranged husband is the man who she was in a relationship with and that is why she had allegedly grabbed the knife and attacked him.

“Based on (the victim’s) statements and injuries, two lacerations to the right arm and a puncture to the back. (The officers) agreed that (the victim’s) stab wounds were consistent with his statement about her waving the knife around,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim was examined at EIRMC and released.

Police then arrested Mcilraith, transporting her to the Bonneville County Jail. She appeared in court Monday and is being held on a $60,000 bond.