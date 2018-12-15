Woman who recently lost her husband surprised with special gift from Secret Santa

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Christena Womack lost her husband to cancer on Nov. 15. She is going to be living on a very tight income now but her friends and family say she will get by because that’s what she does.

She has decided to start quilting again but she needs some new quilting frames that are easy for her to set up and move. She’s trying so hard to be independent.

She made more than 50 scarfs and 40 hats over the last year while her husband was getting his cancer treatments. She gave a few away to her family but she took the rest to the women’s shelter in Idaho Falls about a week after her husband passed.

Secret Santa decided Christena deserves an early Christmas present and asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go visit her in St. Anthony. Watch the video above to see what happened!