Wyoming sheriff seeking man on sexual abuse charges

The following is a news release from the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office.

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming — The Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a man wanted for second degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Marco Antonio Moreno-Castro, 27, is 5′ 5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be working as a dishwasher in Jackson, Wyoming but is believed to have left the area. He may have family ties to the Blackfoot area.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Moreno-Castro, please contact Detective Sergeant Todd Stanyon at the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office, (307) 733-4052. As always, you may remain anonymous.

The charges stem from an incident in September 2017, where he is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 14.