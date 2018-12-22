Young mother receives car from Secret Santa

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Nahir Torres has had an extremely hard year. She is a single mom to a very adorable 4-year-old. Her family is all in Puerto Rico and Boston. She has friends locally but no one that she can really turn to if she needs help.

Her car recently broke down and she is having to walk the cold streets of Rexburg at 5 a.m. with her son to take him to daycare so that she can then go to work. She doesn’t have a working phone and is too independent to ask for government help.

She is an amazing woman and a wonderful mom who is trying her best to provide for her son and herself.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to visit Nahir with a Christmas gift that will change her life. Watch the video above to see the surprise!