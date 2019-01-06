A portion of state Highway 33 closed due to blowing and drifting snow

IDAHO FALLS – A portion of state Highway 33 is closed due to blowing and drifting snow.

Idaho Transportation’s website indicates Highway 33 between First Street East near Newdale and 700 North near Tetonia has been shut down.

This stretch of road is expected to be closed most of the night, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

ID 32 is also closed between the Teton – Fremont County Line eight miles north of Tetonia and State Highway 47 near Ashton. This second closure went into effect Friday. It is unknown when the road will reopen.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect throughout eastern Idaho until Monday afternoon.

Strong winds may cause difficult traveling conditions across most of eastern Idaho Sunday night and Monday. The National Weather Service is forecasting winds up to 45 mph from Blackfoot north to Rexburg, and in the Arco Desert. There is a high chance of blowing and drifting snow on the roads, along with slick driving conditions and low visibility.

Get the latest weather conditions in your community at EastIdahoNews.com. The latest road conditions/closures are available by clicking here.