Brad Little publicly sworn in as Idaho’s 33rd governor

The following is a news release from Governor-Elect Brad Little. Photo courtesy Visit Idaho.

BOISE — Governor-elect Brad Little has been publicly sworn in as the 33rd Governor of Idaho. The ceremonial swearing-in on the steps of the Capitol included all of Idaho’s constitutional officers.

“I will seek to reflect our shared Idaho values and aspirations,” Little said. “This means making decisions through one lens: of ensuring the best possible opportunities for us, our children and grandchildren to remain in Idaho, to thrive and enjoy our unparalleled quality of life.”

During his roughly 9-minute Inaugural Address, Little highlighted some of his priorities for his administration, touching on education, the economy and restoring Idahoans’ confidence in state government.

“When I took the oath of office today, I promised to work for all Idahoans,” Little said. “I will show up every day for every citizen.”

Little will more fully outline his policy and budget agenda during his State of the State and Budget Address Monday.

The official swearing-in will take place in a private ceremony on Monday, Jan. 7.