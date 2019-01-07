UPDATE: ‘Person of interest’ in connection to robbery now in police custody

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says a person of interest is in custody in connection to a robbery at Connections Credit Union Monday morning.

The name of the person has not been released but EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when we receive them.

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS– The Idaho Falls Police Department has now released photos of the male suspect who allegedly left a suspicious device behind after robbing a credit union Monday.

Police say an adult male had entered Connections Credit Union demanding money with a suspected explosive device. The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriffs Office Regional Bomb Squad are still investigating the device.

Upon further investigation, police have learned an undisclosed amount of money is missing from the credit union.

Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A man tried to rob a credit union Monday morning and left behind a suspicious device, police say.

Officers received a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. that the man had walked into Connections Credit Union at 2265 E. 25th St. He left a device in the building before running from the credit union, according to Idaho Falls Police Sgt. Jon Johnson.

Photos: Eric Grossarth | EastIdahoNews.com

“The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad was called and is currently deciphering the device to figure out what it is,” Johnson says. “The suspect came from the area of the Grand Teton Mall and went back to the area of the Grand Teton Mall, and we are asking the public for help in locating him.”

The mall and other nearby businesses were locked down while officers conducted a search, but the man was not found. At least four schools in the area went into “soft lockdown mode” but officials lifted the precaution by noon.

Connections Credit Union remains closed as officers investigate.

Images of the man and additional information about the crime are expected to be released Monday afternoon. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates we receive them. Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.