Your guide to inauguration week events and ceremonies

BOISE — Welcome to 2019!

It’s going to look and feel a lot different than before.

For the first time in 12 years, we will have a new governor this week.

There are new committee chairs in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

There is a new leader of the House Education Committee.

The Legislature kicks off Monday, Jan. 7. But the wild ride begins this week.

Buckle up, because it’s going to be a crazy few days. Here’s a glance at what’s on tap (all events take place at the Statehouse)

Wednesday

(Tentative) The Legislature’s Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee is tentatively scheduled to hold its first meeting and begin developing a revenue projection. The committee’s work is important because state revenues are lagging behind projections by more than $60 million so far. Budget writers will use the committee’s revenue projection to begin setting parameters for the 2019-20 state budget.

Thursday

9 a.m. Associated Press annual Legislative preview. Gov.-elect Brad Little will meet with the Idaho press corps to offer an early preview of his first State of the State address and take questions about his biggest policy proposals. Members of House and Senate leadership will also offer their take on the upcoming session

Friday

Noon, south steps of the Statehouse: Gov. Brad Little’s inauguration and swearing in ceremony. The ceremonies will include the swearing in of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Admission is free and open to the public. (Jefferson Street will be closed between Sixth and Eighth streets from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

Saturday

7 p.m. Inaugural ball and process. A tradition since 1913, the grand procession of elected officials, legislators and distinguished guests begins at 8 p.m. Admission by ticket only. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. More information is available online at https:inaugural.idaho.gov

Monday

Noon: The 2019 Legislative session opens.

1 p.m.: Gov. Little delivers his first State of the State address. All eyes will be on the newly sworn in governor as he delivers his first big speech, unveils his top priorities for the year and generally sets the tone for kicking off the session. Idaho Education News will pay particularly close attention to his education priorities and his budget proposal.

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 2, 2019