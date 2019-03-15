Acrobats of China coming to east Idaho

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS — Acrobats of China featuring The New Shanghai Circus will visit the Civic Center on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.

Over 30 Acrobats of China brings a fast-paced, exciting production featuring internationally award-winning acts. The New Shanghai Circus celebrates the exotic wonders of China while showcasing a dramatic interpretation of classic Chinese dance and physical performance art.

Featuring spectacular backdrops, beautiful costuming, and state-of-the-art lighting, this show is a thrill a minute! The New Shanghai Circus presents a revolving line-up of favorite acts such as Diablo (Chinese Yo-Yo), Bicycle Tricks, Pole Climbing, Russian Bar, Aerial Fish Ballet, Adagio, Plates Spinning, Magic Clock, Roller Skating, Handstand Art, Human Top, Chair Stack and more. Each year, the troupe adds new performers who have won national and international competitions. The show combines extraordinary and inventive feats of strength and skill, control and balance.

Tickets on sale now at idahofallsarts.org or at turnaroundartists.org. Tickets starting at $24 for adults and $12.50 for a youth ticket.