Authorities want your help identifying man in this video

Share This

The following is a news release from Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

ADA COUNTY – Detectives continue to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a female jogger in southwest Ada County in November – and would like to talk to the person seen in this video.

The person in this surveillance video is wearing clothes similar to what the woman described her attacker was wearing — grey sweatpants and sweatshirt with a dark-colored beanie or hood over his head — when she was attacked from behind while jogging on Brogan Drive just before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

This video was captured at 6:39 a.m. on the same morning, less than a half-mile from where the attack occurred.

The clothes, time, and location all line up with the description of the attacker. Detectives would like to talk to whoever this person is – and would like to hear from the public if anyone recognizes who it is.

Detectives have pursued dozens of leads and interviews in connection with the case since November.

The woman told deputies she was running a regular jogging route and was headed west on W. Brogan Drive, between S. Seabreeze Way and S. Elinor Rose Avenue, when was attacked from behind by a man who grabbed her around the neck.

The woman immediately began kicking and fighting to get away when she was knocked to the ground. The man then choked her from behind, as she was lying in the street, and she lost consciousness.

Evidence suggests the man sexually assaulted the runner while she was unconscious.

Soon after the woman woke up, the man ran east from W. Brogan Drive toward S. Seabreeze Way.

A woman driving east on Brogan Drive near Elinor Rose Avenue saw the woman in the road and stopped to help her and call 911.

The woman did not get a good look at her attacker’s face, as he approached the runner from behind. She did get a good look at his clothes.

The man’s age, ethnicity, hair and skin color are not known.

Anyone with information about this assault, the man or anything that seemed unusual or suspicious in this area is urged to call Detective Shellie Strolberg at (208) 577.3788 or send an email to sstrolberg@adacounty.id.gov.