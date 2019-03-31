Bicyclist killed after falling and being struck by tractor in Twin Falls County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred north of Murtaugh in Twin Falls County.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police reports show Shae Mayner, 42, of Twin Falls was riding a bicycle northeast on Murtaugh Grade when he attempted to pass a tractor driven by Sergio Villegas Alfaro, 52, of Rupert. Mayner fell from his bike and was struck by the tractor.

Mayner was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Coroner’s Office, Hazel First Segregation Fire Department and Air Saint Luke’s.