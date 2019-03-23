College of Eastern Idaho to bump a dual credit classes by $10 per credit for fall 2019

IDAHO FALLS — The College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees recently voted to increase the cost of a high school dual credits from $65 to $75 starting fall semester 2019.

CEI, along with other community colleges in the state, offers basic college coursework that can be completed while students are still in high school. It’s part of Idaho’s Advanced Opportunities program, and allows students to enroll in dual-credit courses, which appear on both high school and college transcripts.

The state will pay up to $75 per credit for eligible students participating in the program. At CEI the cost has been below that reimbursement level at $65 for the last 10 to 15 years ago, according to a news release. The change will equalize the cost of the credits with the state’s reimbursement.

As a new comprehensive community college, CEI is new to the high school dual credit or early college programs. CEI has partnered with Idaho Falls School District 91 in the Jumpstart College Program. Students entering their junior year of high school can take one year of basic college credits through CEI.

“The high school counselors are working with their students in order to combine some of their junior and senior requirements with the college curriculum in order to get 36 credit hours by the time that they graduate from high school,” CEI Dual Credit Coordinator Becca Franco said.

For information about dual-credit or early college programs click here.