UPDATE: Two men, two juveniles hospitalized after two pickups collide

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Two men and two juveniles were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 279, west of Idaho Falls near Idaho National Laboratory.

Idaho State Police say James McCurry, 44, of Idaho Falls, was traveling westbound in a 2000 Ford Ranger sometime after 8 a.m., while Kyle Foster, 30, of Mackay, was traveling eastbound with two juvenile passengers in a 2003 GMC Sierra.

McCurry crossed over the center line then collided head-on with Foster, police say. Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the road, according to a news release.

An air ambulance rushed McCurry to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Ambulances also transported Foster and the juveniles to EIRMC.

Both McCurry and Foster are listed as in fair condition as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The condition of the juveniles are unknown.

All the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic was at least partially blocked up for about three hours.

Courtesy ITD