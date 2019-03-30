Custer County man arrested on murder warrant at Idaho Falls Airport

CHALLIS — Authorities have arrested a man in the homicide case of 23-year-old Charles McBride.

Ben Savage, 36, was arrested at the Idaho Falls Airport Saturday on a Custer County warrant, Custer County sheriff officials tell EastIdahoNews.com. He is being held at the Bonneville County Jail.

Savage, who owns an excavation company, was the last person to see McBride alive. On Feb. 25, McBride left with Savage to go to work. He never returned.

Last week, McBride’s body was found burned and buried in a remote part of Custer County.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Savage last week about the death. Savage said he did not kill McBride and claimed McBride was on drugs when he picked him up for work that morning. He did not answer any other questions.

“He was high on meth. That’s all I can tell you right now. I’m working with the police right now. It’ll come out soon,” Savage said.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information and will update when it is available.