Family, police ask public for help in finding missing Ft. Hall man

Share This

FORT HALL — The family of a Fort Hall man who has been missing since Wednesday is asking the public for help in locating him.

Fort Hall Police say 34-year-old Matthew Jay Broncho was last seen at 172 Rio Vista Road sometime on March 20. Officials did not say who saw Broncho or when he was last seen.

Broncho’s vehicle has been discovered in Snowville, Utah but he has not been located, according to police.

He was wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Courtesy Fort Hall Police Department

Broncho is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000 or use the anonymous TIP411 app.