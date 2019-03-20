Felony drug bust leads to two arrests

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Two men were arrested after Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a mobile home on the 700 block of Contor Avenue in Bonneville County on Monday.

The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigations Unit. The SIU team consists of detectives from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department and were assisted by detectives with the Idaho State Police.

After gaining access to the residence, Detectives detained a total of five adults without incident. Two of the adults were quickly determined to be an elderly immobile man who owned the residence and his caregiver who were not part of the investigation. The other three adults were identified as 41-year-old Corrie R. Beard, 40-year-old Rusty J. Guymon, and 23-year-old Aloha M. Beard, all of Bonneville County.

Detectives searched the residence and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia and firearms, with approximately 308 grams of marijuana, nine grams of methamphetamine, and controlled substance medication without a prescription.

Bonneville County Sheriff Animal Enforcement was on the scene as a precaution. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

At least one of the seized firearms was located inside a locked safe with other drugs and paraphernalia after detectives were able to open it with a key found in Corrie Beard’s possession.

Corrie Beard was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Beard was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rusty Guymon was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for misdemeanor frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold.

Aloha Beard was cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold and released on scene to continue care for the elderly male inside the residence.