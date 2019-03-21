Flood watch issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho may see flooding this weekend, based on the current forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of central and eastern Idaho, including the following communities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Howe, Rigby, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry and Bone.

The watch begins Friday afternoon and will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures over the last week have melted most of the snow in lower-elevation areas. Continued warmer temperatures, combined with several forecast rainstorms, will accelerate snowmelt across eastern Idaho.

As a result, water ponding is expected in low-lying areas, and some streams may flood above their banks. Additionally, water may cover roads, and storm drains may become blocked.

As always, weather officials warn driving over flooded roads — which can damage vehicles and hurt people — is a bad idea.