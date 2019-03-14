Idaho Falls to sign up for residential fiber internet access

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls residents Andrew and Katy Melton made history today as the first people to sign up and take advantage of the new Residential Fiber Pilot Program through Idaho Falls Fiber.

Meltons signed up online within seconds of the pilot program going live last week. Within 10 days a site survey was completed, fiber optic lines were run to their home on 18th Street and the service was up-and-running.

Andrew, who works in information technology, said that before signing up for fiber it would take him an hour to download important files. Now, he says, those same downloads take a matter of seconds. Melton says his speeds are averaging in excess of 900 Mbs for both uploads and downloads.

For more information on Idaho Falls Fiber and the Residential Fiber Pilot Program, visit www.idahofallsfiber.com.