Latter-say Saints apostle to speak at BYU-Idaho commencement

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will address 2,486 graduates at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2019 Winter Semester Commencement on Friday, April 12. The event will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The university will award 1,978 bachelor’s degrees and 531 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,487 are women and 999 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,786 of this semester’s graduates, while 700 of the graduates are online students, and 501 of those graduating started their college career as PathwayConnect students.

Elder Holland was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1994. One of his current responsibilities is chairman of the Executive Committee of the Church Board of Education.

From 1980 until his call as a member of the First Quorum of the Seventy in 1989, Jeffrey R. Holland served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He is a former Church commissioner of education and dean of the College of Religious Education at BYU.

Elder Holland was a student leader and varsity athlete at Dixie High School and Dixie College in his native St. George, Utah. He received his bachelor and master degrees in English and religious education, respectively, from Brigham Young University. He also obtained his master’s and doctor of philosophy degrees in American Studies from Yale University.

Elder Holland and his wife, Patricia Terry Holland, have three children, 13 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Accompanying Elder Holland at BYU-Idaho’s winter commencement will be Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Commissioner of the Church Educational System. Clark served as president of BYU-Idaho from 2005 to 2015.

Graduates, parents, and guests can find more information about 2019 Winter Semester Commencement events at http://www.byui.edu/graduation/winter.