Local American Legion members celebrate organization’s 100th anniversary

IDAHO FALLS –- For the last 100 years local wartime veterans have been serving their communities in the American Legion.

On Thursday, the American Legion Post 56 in Idaho Falls held a centennial dinner commemorating that century of service. It was part of a larger nationwide celebration as the organization and the local chapter celebrate the 100 year milestone.

“We have about six World War II guys, a couple of them are here. They’re our oldest, they’re our senior citizens,” Idaho National Executive Committeeman Robert Skinner says.

The American Legion began in 1919 after World War I and is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization. THroughout the country, the Legion works in communities by sponsoring a variety of events such as boys and girls state high school leadership programs, constitutional oratorical contests for students, flag education and more.

“It just grew so rapidly because all the people that came back from WWI wanted to join, then, of course, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and then the War on Terror… all those people are eligible to be in the American Legions,” Skinner says.

There are 12,000 posts in communities throughout the nation with some 2 million members. Skinner says there are 11,000 members in Idaho.

“The veterans posts are all having celebrations and we are no exception,” Skinner says.

During Thursday’s celebration, Legion leaders acknowledged members of the community for their great service efforts.

Those who received an American Legion Honor include: Idaho Falls Police Officer Detective Rome Stiffler, Bonneville County Deputy Sheriff Robert Nash, Idaho State Police Officer Trooper Mike Nielson and Idaho Falls Fireman Jeff Hardy.

“They’re kind of like our comrades, they know what it means to be separated from your family to be doing things late at night when everyone else is asleep,” Skinner says. “They understand that our spouse has to support us, or we couldn’t do what we do there … they know exactly what we’re going through.”

For the American Legion Educator Awards, Todd Brown was honored from Idaho Falls School District 91, and Carla Davenport from Bonneville Joint School District 93.

They also paid tribute to soldiers who have never returned home from war – POWs (prisoners of war) and MIA (missing in action) service members.



“We always honor our POW MIAs. We still have people missing. We would like to bring everybody home so their family has closure,” Skinner says.

To learn more about the American Legion Post 56 and how to join click here.

