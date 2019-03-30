Local businesses honoring service members and first responders with free chicken sandwich

IDAHO FALLS — A group of local businesses will be honoring active duty military, veterans, and first responders this weekend and next with a free chicken sandwich.

Jacob Guttormsen, store manager at the Grand Teton AT&T store, said the events at the Chick-fil-A in Ammon is their way to give a big thank you to those in uniform. Guttormsen said his business organized the event to be a charitable contribution to those who have served and no money will be accepted at the event.

The first event, held today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., focuses on the current or former military. To receive a free chicken sandwich active duty military and veterans need to bring their military identification, Ammon Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Lisa Sill said.

Sill said volunteers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Pocatello will be at the event to talk about services they offer veterans.

Next Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. another round of free chicken sandwiches will be given to first responders who present a badge or other identification of service.

In addition to activities and food a raffle for free prizes donated from local companies will be held.

“We are looking for this to be a family fun event. We will have corn hole, ladder balls, music, and of course free chicken sandwiches,” Guttormsen said.