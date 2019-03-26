Man arrested during traffic stop on 10 sex crime charges

The following is a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

On March 24, 46-year-old Donald J. Maberry Sr. of Chubbuck was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Possession of Child Pornography.

He was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted by the Pocatello Police Department during the early morning hours in Pocatello.

This case initially came to the attention of our office in October 2018 and we have been working alongside our partners with Homeland Security Investigations since that time. On March 20, we were able to obtain a warrant for Maberry’s arrest based on the findings of our investigation.

Maberry is currently being held at the Bannock County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe that any of Maberry’s victims have local ties to our community.