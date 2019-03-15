Father of baby with broken leg arrested after what police say could have been an accident

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly broke the leg of his 1-month-old son.

Brock Charles Elquezabal, 24, is charged with felony injury to a child after an incident police say could have been an accident. He could spend up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The investigation began when a representative from Child Protective Services called Pocatello police after parents brought their newborn to Portneuf Medical Center on Monday morning. The baby had a fever and a bloody nose with no other apparent signs of injury, according to court documents.

The parents then brought the baby back to the hospital that evening because he appeared to be suffering from pain in his left leg. Doctors said the infant seemed to have a bruise on his head and a bruised area on his tongue, according to court documents. An X-ray was taken, and doctors told investigators it showed a broken left tibia. The other lower leg bone, the fibula, was bent but not broken, according to court documents.

The boy’s mother told investigators she left the baby with Elquezabal while going shopping. When she returned from the store, the baby was showing signs of pain in his left leg. Officers told Elquezabal the injuries sustained did not seem to be from being dropped or a fall.

“Brock appeared to be upset and told me he had picked up (the infant) when (the infant) was crying and held him for a little bit,” according to court documents.

An officer’s report states Elquezabal told detectives he had picked up the infant by the leg but did not intend to cause any injury.

After investigators spoke with the parents, bloodwork for the infant came back and showed some “extremely elevated levels” that pointed toward possible trauma to the liver.

“Brock appeared to be remorseful, and I did not believe his actions that harmed (the infant) were necessarily intentional,” an officer wrote in his report.

When interviewed by detectives, Elqezabal denied ever being upset with the infant and only picked up the child by the left leg.

After an interview at the Pocatello Police Department, Elquezabal was arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 27.