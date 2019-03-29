At least 20 crashes reported in both directions of I-15 near Fort Hall

FORT HALL — Crews were called to at least 20 crashes and slide-offs on Interstate 15 near Fort Hall Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com that there were wrecks in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 84 and 77. The crashes involved multiple vehicles including some that went off the road and some that rolled and landed on their tops, according to a driver.

Drivers say a sudden storm rolled into the area and may have contributed to the collisions.

Idaho State Police, multiple ambulances and other law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Traffic was backed for miles in both directions and drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

Bev Roberts

Jenni Cummings

