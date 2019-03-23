Nampa man who sold sawed off shotgun gets 36 months in prison

The following is a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

BOISE — Roy Ulysses Benitez, 26, of Nampa, was sentenced this week in U.S. District Court to 36 months in prison for possessing an unregistered firearm, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also placed Benitez on supervised release for three years after he is released from prison. Benitez was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boise on December 12, 2017. He was found guilty of the crime after a three-day jury trial in December 2018.

According to court records, on July 26, 2017, Benitez sold firearms to a confidential informant working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. One of the firearms was a sawed off shotgun with a barrel length of less than 16 inches. Under federal law, it is illegal to possess certain firearms, like sawed off shotguns, unless the firearm is registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Benitez had not registered the sawed off shotgun in that record.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.