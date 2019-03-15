Police searching for vandal after soda barn window is smashed

IDAHO FALLS — The owner’s of a soda shop are frustrated after learning someone deliberately broke and shattered a window on their business Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows a teenage boy or man approaching JB’s Soda Barn at 698 1st Street in Idaho Falls around 5:35 a.m. The person uses a skateboard to bash the window until it breaks and then walks away.

“We were shocked when we arrived to open this morning about 7:45 a.m.,” co-owner Jared Sloan tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have loved being able to serve so many and have had such great support from the community. We couldn’t really understand why someone would do this.”

Sloan says glass pieces were everywhere inside the barn and JB’s delayed opening to clean up the mess off the floor, in glasses and in ice bins.

The company is sharing the surveillance footage in hopes that someone will recognize the vandal. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (208) 529-1200.

“We hope the police are able to catch whoever did this,” Sloan says.