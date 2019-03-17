Road closures expected as water line installation gets underway in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Crews from the city of Pocatello Water Department will begin installing a water line on Franklin Avenue Monday morning.

The project will stretch from the middle of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue to East Cedar Street. Crews will work between the hours of 7 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. However, every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible.

Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during the day. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazard and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

The project is anticipated to take one week to complete but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.

Residents who have questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at (208) 234-6182.

For more information on the city of Pocatello Water Department, click here.