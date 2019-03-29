Shelley fire leaves couple with only their pets

SHELLEY — A fire broke out at a residence in the Woodville area, just outside of Shelley on Wednesday evening.

The Shelley Firth Rural Fire Department responded to fire at 1550 North in Bingham County and extinguished it. Unfortunately, the home was completely destroyed, according to a Facebook post by the owners. The owners said only their vehicles and pets survived.

“Me and my fiance and my dogs — we’re kind of just house hopping right now, trying to figure out where we’re going to go next,” Tara Carson told EastIdahoNewd.com.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but have not released any details.

“The whole house is a total loss,” Carson said. “Everything inside our house was a loss.”

A fund to help the family was started on Facebook.

Aftermath of trailer home fire. | Courtesy Tara Carson Facebook