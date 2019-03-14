Pi Day: This is east Idaho’s favorite pizza

IDAHO FALLS — With over 700 votes, 40 different pizzas and a blind taste test, Idaho’s favorite pizza has been discovered.

And what better day to talk about it then on March 14? It’s Pi Day!

EastIdahoNews.com asked our viewers to vote for their favorite pizza in east Idaho. In less than a day, more than 700 viewers voted. We took the top three most voted for pizzerias and invited them to participate in a blind taste test.

Our top three were Lucy’s New York Style Pizza, Papa Tom’s Pizza and Uncle Benny’s Pizza.

Our panel of judges included two EastIdahoNews.com staffers, one randomly selected viewer and the executive chef at the Leaf and Drop restaurant in Melaleuca’s Global Headquarters.

They each tasted the top three restaurant’s signature pizzas and a pepperoni/cheese pizza from each restaurant. They scored the pizzas out of ten for the crust, sauce, and cheese.

The judges unanimously scored one restaurant the highest, naming Papa Tom’s Pizza east Idaho’s favorite pizza.

Disclaimer: Our judging process is unscientific and all in good fun. You are more than welcome to declare your own favorite pizza restaurant and continue to eat there, or not, it’s all up to you.