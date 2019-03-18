A trailer was stolen and police want your help locating it and those who stole it

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is looking for information about the theft of a car hauler trailer on March 5.

The trailer was taken from the shared parking lot of Wolfe Lighting and Smart Cents Auto Sales in the early evening, according to a news release.

The 2018 Big Bubba’s car hauler trailer is valued at approximately $2,500. The trailer may show signs of damage to the left side, possibly the fender area as the trailer hit another trailer parked next to it when suspects stole the trailer.

“The suspect vehicle is a light-colored pick-up truck, possibly a four-door style cab, and was occupied with at least two subjects,” the news release says.

The trailer’s license plate number at the time of the theft was ZRR 473. The last four digits to the VIN number are 9647.

If you know the whereabouts of the trailer or have any information that would be helpful in identifying the suspects, call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008 or leave an anonymous tip via email at rpd@rexburg.org.