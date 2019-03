WATCH: Snowmobilers get not-so-warm welcome from bison in Yellowstone Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – It’s not every day that you get this close to a bison, but it was a little too close for one group of snowmobilers.

While passing by a bison in Yellowstone National Park recently, the buffalo got a little aggressive and charged the group.

No one was hurt, but the whole thing was caught on camera. See how it all played out above.