Woman arrested on drug charges

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 13 at approximately 7:40 p.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy from the Ammon Division attempted to locate 38-year-old Stormy L. Marinella at a residence on the 1400 block of Falcon Dr. to serve her an active Civil Protection Order. The deputy was also aware that Marinella was wanted on an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.

After knocking, Marinella came to the door and was advised by the deputy he was there to serve a Civil Protection Order and that she was under arrest for the active misdemeanor warrant. At that time, Marinella tried to run further back into the residence but was quickly caught by the deputy and secured in handcuffs.

During this time Marinella was seen by the deputy hiding items inside her clothing and was also made aware of a container with various pills inside and a straw with residue used to crush and snort them that belonged to her. The deputy was able to find that some of the pills were controlled substances that Marinella did not have a prescription or labeled container for.

Marinella was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where during a search of her person another straw with pill residue was located hiding in her clothing. Marinella was booked on the outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as new charges for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.