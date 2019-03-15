Woman claims man ripped her tooth out

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested after a domestic violence incident in which a woman claims he ripped out her tooth, according to court documents.

Juan Marquez, 37, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphilia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called on Feb. 20 to the 4000 block of Spartina Street in Idaho Falls to a report of a domestic incident between Marquez and a woman he lived with.

“He (Marquez) has been keeping me in the house and threatening to kill me if I leave,” the woman told deputies, according to court documents. “He took out a knife, and he set it on the table, and he was holding me down, and he ripped my tooth out.”

When deputies asked the woman why Marquez would do this, she called him “very controlling” and said he threatened to kill her whenever she tried to leave, according to court documents.

The woman told deputies the incident occurred the night before with Marquez accusing her of sneaking out and wanting to be with her ex, who is the pair’s roommate, according to documents.

“He was pushing my face down into the bed, and I went to go bite his finger so I could get away from him,” she said. “He ripped his thumb out, and it ripped out my tooth.”

Deputies noted dry blood behind the woman’s ear looking “like her earring had punctured behind her ear.” Investigators determined this to be from Marquez allegedly assaulting the woman.

The woman also told deputies she and Marquez had been smoking methamphetamine just days before the incident. Upon searching the home, deputies found bongs, pipes, syringe, scales, marijuana in multiple containers and small plastics bags with what appeared to be methamphetamine residue.

Deputies arrested Marquez on Thursday and transported him to the Bonneville County Jail. Jail staff says he is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 27.

Deputies have requested a warrant for the woman’s arrest as a result of finding drugs in the home and her room.