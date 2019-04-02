2 police officers hit by car after man allegedly runs red light

Share This

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello Police officers received minor injuries early Wednesday morning after their cruiser was hit by a driver who allegedly ran a red light.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Gould Street. Bryan Hudson, 40, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound on Main Street in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when he ran the red light and crashed into the patrol car, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Officer Nicollette Pitcher was driving the police car and her training officer, Jared Bowman, was in the passenger seat, according to Pocatello Police spokeswoman Dianne Brush. Bowman was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Hudson was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.