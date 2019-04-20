20 people will become US citizens today in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO — Twenty citizenship candidates from 11 countries will take the Oath of Allegiance and become U.S. citizens Wednesday at the Bannock County courthouse.

The citizenship candidates are originally from Armenia, Bhutan, Burma, Canada, El Salvador, Iran, Mexico, Romania, Russia, Taiwan and Tonga.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale will preside over the ceremony, and Amy Tate, courtroom deputy, will administer the Oath. Members of the Pocatello High School choir will sing the national anthem.

The League of Women Voters, the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution will attend the ceremony. After the ceremony, new citizens are invited to ring the Liberty Bell replica outside the courthouse.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is the government agency that oversees lawful immigration to the United States. USCIS naturalized more than 750,000 people in 2018.