After a month of business at their new location, Ferrell’s decided to celebrate with a ribbon cutting

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and members of the community gathered at the new Ferrell’s clothing store Monday afternoon for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The business opened next to Kiwi Loco at 3194 S. 25th East March 4 after announcing they would be moving from the old downtown location in November.

Since opening the new store, Teneal Wright, the co-owner, tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve seen a lot of new faces.

“We haven’t seen our loyal customers, a few here and there, but mostly new ones,” Wright says. “We’ve had people come from Blackfoot, Pocatello, and Boise just last week.”

Wright says most people like having the store on the other end of town nearby the other big retail stores.

During the ribbon cutting, Dana Wright, Teneal’s husband, said the most common question they’ve been asked since the move is whether they miss the old store.

“Absolutely. I was there 15 years and I knew where everything was. Now we move over here and I don’t know where anything is,” Dana jokes. “(The old store) will always be dear to our hearts and we made many great memories there and we hope to do the same here.”

Teneal says it’s been fun to open the new store, set up shop and meet new faces.

Through the years, Ferrell’s has become a staple for many young men preparing to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We’ve had people walk in here who thought they couldn’t shop here because they weren’t members of (that church), which isn’t the case. We serve everyone,” says Teneal. “Anyone is welcome to come in and buy whatever they want.”

While Ferrell’s currently offers men’s dress suits exclusively, it used to be a full department store offering men’s and women’s clothing. It was in business at 417 W. Broadway for 68 years. The Wright’s bought the business from Teneal’s father, Brent Tueller, last June.

Wall inside the new Ferrell’s containing historic photos of the business over the years | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The original brick on the old Ferrell’s building is now visible after crews started working on it several weeks ago. Many people have wondered what’s happening to the old location. Jayce Howell, the contractor who currently owns the building, says it will be sold after an extensive remodel.

“Knowing they’re not going to just demolish it and tear it down — that makes me feel better,” Teneal told us in November. “Now we can always drive by and say ‘That’s where Ferrell’s was.’ I know they’re going to make the building beautiful and it’ll be a good thing.”

Teneal says they’re excited to continue to serve the community and make new friends in a different part of town.

“I love the new location. This community has been very supportive of Ferrell’s for many years and I’m excited to meet new people who don’t know we exist yet,” says Teneal.

Ferrell’s will be hosting an official grand opening, Saturday April 13. It is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Ferrell’s new location at 3194 S. 25th East inside the old David’s Bridal building | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com