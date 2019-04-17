Authorities want your help identifying these people

REXBURG – The Rexburg Police Department is seeking assistance locating and identifying two suspects possibly involved in a crime.

Lt. Colin Erickson with the department tells EastIdahoNews.com a man and a woman walked into the Valley Wide Country store located at 1175 West Main Friday, April 12. They took some items, walked out, and drove away in a bronze Toyota Avalon.

No further information about the suspects is available.

If you have any information that may be helpful to law enforcement, call Detective Dave Hope at (208) 359-3008 ext. 2261. Callers may remain anonymous.

Police suspect this was the vehicle driven by the suspects | Rexburg Police Dept.