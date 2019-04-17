Biz Buzz: What’s being built on Sunnyside and Yellowstone in Idaho Falls?

Do you want to know what’s happening on the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

New car wash opening in Idaho Falls this summer

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Many of you have asked us what’s being built at Sunnyside Road and Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.

Travis Benson, one of the owners of the vacant lot, tells EastIdahoNews.com a 7,500 square foot Pony Express Car Wash will open there in August.

“It’s a great location with a lot of visibility. As people are traveling through that end of Idaho Falls, there’s just a lot of traffic where people can get a good view of us and what we do,” Benson says.

The Idaho Falls location will be the second Pony Express Car Wash in eastern Idaho, with the other being in Chubbuck. It will also be the longest. The business will feature custom-built, heavy-duty equipment with superior quality, Benson says.

“It’s also a smart wash, so we use a lot of technology in the wash that really can get in and do a better job at cleaning than what’s historically been done,” he says. “The idea is to save people time and money in their wash process.”

Pony Express Car Wash will include a basic wash for $8, a medium-level wash for $12, and a premium wash for $16. There will also be an unlimited membership for $19.95 a month or an unlimited membership for $29.95 a month. Free self-serve vacuums will be available, along with free floor mat washes with the purchase of a car wash.

Washing your car is critical to prevent corrosion and sun damage, Benson says, especially in the winter.

“When I was growing up, they didn’t salt the roads here, but now they do it like crazy, and I don’t think people in eastern Idaho realize how corrosive this salt is on your vehicle,” Benson says. “People really see the difference in the quality when they use our system.”

Benson is inviting you to try out their system for free. Free premium car washes will be available at the Chubbuck location Saturday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 24. The Chubbuck store is at 4500 Yellowstone Avenue, off Interstate 86. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pony Express Car Wash in Idaho Falls will also be open seven days a week during those same hours. The address is 3330 South Yellowstone Highway and will be across from Maverik.

Visit the website to learn more.

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

IDAHO FALLS Local mom celebrates motherhood one shirt at a time

IDAHO FALLS – Being a mother to three boys is what Chynna Hansen loves most. But she says it’s often an exhausting job. Two and a half years ago, the Idaho Falls native decided she needed a creative outlet and started designing T-shirts. Hansen ran the business out of the basement of her home initially, but through word of mouth, the idea quickly took off and eventually became an online business. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY.

BIZ BUGS

HOUSING MARKET SCAMS

Housing prices are up in eastern Idaho. If you’re looking to buy or sell, here are some things to keep in mind

Stock image

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

IDAHO FALLS – No question, the housing market in eastern Idaho is hot. The median home value in Idaho Falls is $201,300, according to the online real estate database Zillow. This report shows home values have gone up 14.3 percent over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 8.1 percent within the next year.

The Better Business Bureau understands that buying and selling a home is a major decision and it can be beneficial to hire someone who is familiar with both the housing market and the process. When hiring an agent or realtor, it is imperative to find someone who has your best interests in mind. But don’t take their word for it, check references and look at their BBB Business Review for client reviews, complaints, and general trustworthiness.

Once you have a realtor and your home is up for sale, be prepared to sell it quickly, but also have a backup plan if it should sit on the market. Have a conversation with your realtor about how long they will represent you if your home doesn’t sell quickly. This can save you problems down the road.

If you choose to build a new home, finding the right builder is crucial. Ask friends and family for suggestions and contact industry associations for a list of members. Of course, bbb.org is also a great source of information about local builders you may be considering, including BBB Accredited Businesses.

One important thing to consider about a builder is how they communicate. Do you feel you can easily communicate with them? Be sure you can reach the builder by phone, email, or in person, and that they respond in a timely manner. Ask how the builder will deal with changes or problems that come up.

Talk to your builder about permits, but also do independent research with your local department of licensing or permits to find out what is required. Make sure the builder will be able to get all required permits before starting the work.

For more tips and advice on selling or building a new home, you can visit www.bbb.org.

If you have a Biz Buzz item you want to share, send it to rett.nelson@eastidahonews.com.