Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth set to perform in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS — Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will be performing in Idaho Falls later this year.

“An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth” will be held on Oct. 12 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets, which range in price from $100 to $150, will go on sale for the general public on May 1. Learn more here.

Chenoweth has had a long career in film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “Pushing Daisies.” In 1999, she won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked” in 2004.

In 2015, Chenoweth received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Chenoweth released “The Art of Elegance,” her first album of American Songbook classics via Concord Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts, and #1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart. Chenoweth also returned to the stage in her limited engagement MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Kristin is currently working on her next album, set for release in 2019.

Chenoweth is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master’s degree in Opera Performance. She formed a charity partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center Foundation in her home state of Oklahoma. Partnering with the BAPAC in a labor of love, Kristin launched an annual Broadway Bootcamp in 2015, providing young Broadway hopefuls with the opportunity to take classes, hold performances and learn from top mentors in the entertainment industry including Kristin herself.