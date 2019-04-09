Crumbl Cookies giving away free cookies during their grand opening Friday

The following is a news release from Sandcreek Commons.

AMMON – Sandcreek Commons Shopping Center is pleased to announce Crumbl Cookies is opening this week in a 1,200 square foot building at 2656 East Sunnyside Road in Ammon.

A soft opening for the cookie store is planned for Thursday, April 11th. Free cookie day is Friday, April 12th.

The Crumbl cook menu boasts chocolate chip and sugar cookies, with a rotating menu of cookie selections that change weekly. The rotating menu options for the new Ammon Crumbl will begin on April 15th.

The shop’s customer-friendly location offers convenient access and ample parking, but cookie fans will also be thrilled to know Crumbl is a cookie bakery with late-night delivery options.

“We are really excited about Ammon. We’ve spent a lot of time looking around this area, and we’re excited to be part of all the growth and serve customers,” Crumbl Cookie CEO and co-founder Jason McGowan told EastIdahoNews.com last month.

Crumbl Cookies will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight. Learn more by visiting its website.