Did you feel that? Tremors from Montana earthquake felt in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Many in eastern Idaho reported feeling earthquake tremors around noon Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lima, Montana at 12:08 p.m. A few minutes later, a 3.2 magnitude hit the same area again.

The cause of the quake is unknown, but USGS says this is a fairly active area for earthquakes.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with USGS National Earthquake Information Center, tells EastIdahoNews.com it is possible to feel this magnitude of earthquake, thought little or no damage is expected. These quakes feel similar to the vibrations made by a passing semi-truck.

More than a dozen other small earthquakes have been reported in recent weeks in eastern Idaho.

The USGS National Earthquake Center website indicates up to 78,000 people throughout Montana and eastern Idaho may have felt weak shaking when the quake occurred. East Idaho cities susceptible to the quake include Dubois, Saint Anthony, Sugar City, Ashton, and Rexburg.

A 2.5 magnitude quake hit this same area last August. Several hundred small earthquakes occurred near Soda Springs in September 2017.